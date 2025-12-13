GTA 6 Release Date, India Price, Story, Gameplay, Platforms, Requirements: Everything We Know

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA VI) is inching closer to release, and despite another delay from Rockstar Games, the buzz around the upcoming open-world title hasn’t slowed down. The game, which recently picked up the Most Anticipated Game award at The Game Awards, was originally slated to arrive in May 2026. Rockstar has now shifted the launch to November 19, 2026, moving it from the earlier May timeline. The delay gives the studio more time to finish what is shaping up to be its biggest release since GTA V. Also Read: GTA 6 Update: Release Date, Expected Price, Storyline And Platforms

GTA 6 Launch Window

Rockstar says GTA 6 will now arrive in November 2026 on consoles, pushing the launch by almost six months. If things stay on track, this will be the first new GTA title in more than 13 years. The wait has turned into its own meme, with people comparing the game’s delay to how quickly smartphones and even other game franchises have evolved in the same time. Also Read: The Game Awards 2025 – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Dominates With Nine Wins; Full Winners List

GTA 6 Price in India (Expected)

While Rockstar has not announced official pricing, early reports suggest GTA 6 could cost around Rs 9,000 for the standard edition in India – a significant jump from GTA V’s Rs 3,499 launch price on consoles. Global pricing is also expected to be higher than usual AAA titles.

GTA 6 Storyline (Expected)

Based on trailers released so far, GTA 6 will introduce two playable protagonists – Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. Lucia is seen walking out of prison before meeting Jason again, and from there, the two seem to be getting by through small-time gigs and odd jobs.

GTA 6 Supported Platforms and File Size

GTA 6 is confirmed to arrive first on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar has not announced PC availability yet, though it is expected to follow months after the console launch. Early estimates suggest the game could require 150GB–200GB of storage on PC and slightly varying sizes on consoles, depending on platform-specific optimisations.