  Free Fire redeem codes are out for February 6: Here's the full list of daily codes

Free Fire redeem codes are out for February 6: Here’s the full list of daily codes

Free Fire redeem codes for February 6, 2026 are now available. Check today’s working codes and how to redeem them for free rewards.

Published By: Shubham Arora | Published: Feb 06, 2026, 09:50 AM (IST)

Free Fire Max
Free Fire players logging in on February 6, 2026, will find a fresh batch of redeem codes available for the day. These are part of Garena's routine drops and let players pick up free in-game items without spending any diamonds. Rewards usually include weapon skins, character-related cosmetics, vouchers, or other small bonuses that help freshen up gameplay.

Redeem codes don't work forever. Some expire after a short time, while others stop working once a certain number of players have used them. Because of this, results can differ from player to player. If one code doesn't work, it's usually worth trying another from the list rather than retrying the same one.

Free Fire Redeem Codes for February 6, 2026

Here's today's list of redeem codes. Copy them carefully while redeeming:

  • Z4QP8M6KNR2J
  • H5QP6L8MNP2R
  • A6QK1L9MRP5V
  • R3MJ9Q1LRV6K
  • FL2K6J4H8G5F3D7S
  • X8QJ7K4MVP2V
  • N7QK5L3MRP9J
  • FM6N1B8V3C4X7Z9L
  • B7QK4M9LVJ1R
  • D8MJ4Q6LVK2R
  • Q8M4K7L2VR9J
  • FK3J9H5G1F7D2S4A
  • S5PL7M2LRV8K
  • Y1QP9K6MVJ4R
  • L6QP5M9KNV1L
  • V3QJ1M9KRP7V
  • O4QK2L8MRP7R
  • J2QP8M1KVL6V
  • E9QH6K4LNP7V
  • R5QK4M7LVP1R

Some players may only unlock basic items today, while others might get better cosmetic rewards. That variation is normal and depends on availability and server limits.

How to Redeem Free Fire Codes

To redeem these codes, follow these steps:

  1. Visit reward.ff.garena.com
  2. Log in using the account linked to your Free Fire profile (Google, Facebook, Apple ID, or X)
  3. Paste a redeem code into the box provided
  4. Confirm and wait for the response

If the code is valid, the reward will appear in your in-game mailbox. Delivery can be quick, but Garena allows up to 24 hours.

FAQs

Q1. Why is a redeem code not working for me?

Ans: It may be expired, already fully used, or not valid for your region.

Q2. Can I use the same redeem code twice?

Ans: No. Each code works only once per account.

Q3. Do rewards arrive instantly after redemption?

Ans: Not always. They usually arrive within a few hours, but can take up to 24 hours.