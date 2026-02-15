RailOne app explained: Features and benefits for passengers in 2026

RailOne is an all-in-one mobile application that has been launched by Indian Railways for passengers who frequently travel by Train. The app is supported by IRCTC and the Centre of Railway Information Systems, launched in July 2025 and will enable many railway services to be under one roof. RailOne has replaced the need to have separate apps to book tickets, monitor trains, and file complaints by allowing users to do all these through one single app. The app is free on Android and iOS.

What is the RailOne App

RailOne is an integrated service that was previously divided between various railway applications.. It accommodates single sign-on by use of mPIN, biometric login or already in existence railway accounts. The application is also multilingual and provides transactions with encrypted systems. It is small in size and can easily be installed in most smartphones.

How to Book Ticket via RailOne App

RailOne enables users to make a reservation, Tatkal ticket, unreserved ticket, platform ticket and season passes. There is a feature called ‘Plan My Journey’ which can be used in assisting the user to search trains by route, time, class or train name. Seat availability is also instantly displayed on the app. Customers who reserve unreserved seats through online can get a 3 percent discount in certain areas. This promotes booking of tickets in cash.

How to Check Live Train Tracking and PNR Status

Passengers are able to monitor the real time train positioning, arrival and departure times, platform number, and delays. Live PNR status, seat confirmation, coach details and booking history is also displayed within the app. The app allows the users to cancel the tickets and get refunds instantly without visiting other websites to track their refunds.

Other Features Like Food Ordering and Complain Support

RailOne also has onboard food ordering by certified vendors. Customers are able to look at menus, make orders and follow delivery to their seat. The app facilitates customers to send complaints or suggestions on the complaint system. Such problems as cleanliness, catering, or security may be reported and traced in real time.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

The app offers the train schedules, station information, and coach position information prior to arrival. This assists the passengers to board with ease in congested platforms. Porter booking and last-mile taxi service is also provided in selected areas. RailOne also allows offline check of tickets in locations with a weak internet connection.