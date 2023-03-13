iPhone 14 Yellow deal: Save about Rs 7,000 on latest Rs 79,900 iPhone

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in Yellow colour pre-orders are now live in India and the sale begins March 14. Since it is a brand-new colourway, it is ideally available at the original price of Rs 79,900. But you can save roughly Rs 7,000 on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus’ Yellow variants. Flipkart has listed the Yellow colourway of the iPhone 14 series at a discounted price. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus available with massive discount

While the iPhone 14 colour variants launched last year are selling for as low as Rs 65,000, it is obvious to think the latest Yellow colour model will sell at its original price of Rs 79,900. And you are not wrong to think that because the Apple Store website in India will let you place a pre-order now and buy from tomorrow at the price of Rs 79,900. In fact, the last year’s colour variants of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are also selling at their original prices of Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively. Also Read - iPhone 14 Yellow to be available for pre-order with cashback offer

However, Flipkart is giving a reasonable discount on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus variants in Yellow colour. Instead of their original price of Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are currently up for pre-orders on Flipkart at the cost of Rs 72,999 and Rs 81,999 on Flipkart. These prices represent respective discounts of Rs 6,901 and Rs 7,901. Over and above the discount, you have the option to pay using an eligible credit card to get extra savings either through flat discounts or cashback offers. Also Read - iPhone 14 is down to lowest price of Rs 65,999 in Flipkart sale

If you are not a fan of the Yellow colourway of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, you have other variants selling on Flipkart for much less. As opposed to their original prices, the Blue, Midnight, Starlight, Purple, and (PRODUCT)RED variants of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are selling for around Rs 66,000 and Rs 74,000, respectively. You can save more by paying through a credit card for these variants in the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.