Amazon Soundbar days sale: Check top deals on soundbars

If you were waiting for a price drop to buy a soundbar then the time has come. Amazon is offering great offers on soundbars under its Soundbar Days sale. We have compiled some top soundbar and their current price for you to choose from.

Top soundbars that you can buy in India:

JBL Cinema SB271

JBL Cinema SB271 delivers a massive 220 Watt of powerful sound from two full-range drivers. The wireless subwoofer delivers deep and thumping bass. It has 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital audio and users can stream music from their mobile or tablet via Bluetooth connectivity. HDMI ARC and optical connection allow a versatile setup options providing ease of user accessibility. There is also a “Voice” button on the remote control, which enhances voice clarity, bringing dialogues to the front. This soundbar comes with just 67mm in height.

JBL Cinema SB271 is currently available for 12,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

Samsung (HW-T42E/XL)

This sound bar has a booming bass with a built-in woofer and 40W power output. It features surround sound expansion and AAC, MP3, WAV and FLAC decoding formats.

Samsung (HW-T42E/XL) is currently available for Rs 8,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

Philips TAB7007

The Philips Audio TAB7007 delivers powerful and immersive sound with its 2.1 channels and wireless subwoofer. It features Dolby Digital surround sound with a wireless subwoofer that supports the Dolby Digital format. Users can switch to Bluetooth mode to stream music from their smartphone or tablet or play music directly from a USB device. With multiple connectivity options including HDMI, audio-in, and USB, they can connect to any source effortlessly. With HDMI-out (ARC) support, users can control the soundbar using their TV remote, simplifying their audio setup.

Philips TAB7007 is currently available for Rs 10,990.

Buy Now on Amazon

boAt Aavante Bar Orion

Aavante Bar Orion delivers boAt signature Sound with 160W R.M.S scintillating audio. It has 2.1 Channel with wireless subwoofer and comes with dynamic LEDs. You can control your playback options with utmost ease via the master remote control or the soundbar control panel and all your devices are made accessible by the wireless, wired and other forms of connectivity, viz. Bluetooth V5.3, AUX, USB, Optical, and HDMI(ARC) with the versatile Aavante Bar Orion. The soundbar is apt for different forms of entertainment as it offers different EQ modes: Music, Movies, News and 3D.

boAt Aavante Bar Orion is currently available for Rs 7,499.

Buy Now on Amazon

Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch

It offers surround sound from 5.1 separate audio channels with Dolby Digital and an external subwoofer working with a 3-ch soundbar to deliver dynamic, immersive, cinematic sound. It has a 400W power output and it lets you easily play your favourite content via Bluetooth connectivity and USB port can be used to plug and play music from a memory stick with ease. It comes with HDMI Arc and Optical Connectivity to connect your soundbar to the TV via a single cable connection.

Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch is currently available for Rs 17,843.