Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Esports and video games are gaining popularity not just in India but also in the markets around the globe. Amid this trend, gamers are not only looking for powerful PCs but also equally powerful accessories such as gaming headphones for a 360-degree experience. So, if you are planning to buy a gaming headphone for you, now would be the right time to do so as Amazon is offering massive 70 percent discount on the purchase of gaming headphones. Additionally, Amazon India is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using HDFC Bank cards, Bank of Baroda Cards, and ICICI Bank Cards.

Check top deals on prominent headphone brands now below:

This headphone comes with a 40mm dynamic drivers delivering JBL QuantunSound signature which is designed to serve you the tiniest footsteps to loudest explosions. It has a detachable voice focus directional boom mic with mute feature for crystal clear communications. It is compatible with all gaming platforms including PC gaming, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, Switch, Mobile, Mac and VR with Windows Sonic Spatial Sound. This cool device is available to you at a price of Rs 1,788 on Amazon.

This cool design product offers you top quality sound output with its 50mm drivers complemented by a set of cooling gel earpads which feels soft and easy on the ears making a plush and comfortable fit all around. It comes with Active Noise Cancellation enabled microphone for clear voice chat and calls. Featured by Flip technology, this ANC mic can also be muted and unmuted with just a quick flip action. This device is available for Rs 2,749 on Amazon.

This Amazon headphone comes with 40mm drivers supported by 7.1 surround audio to give you a full realistic gaming experience. It has closed earcups designed to block any kind of distraction from outside complemented with noise-isolating memory foam ear pads. It is compatible with PC gaming, Windows XP/7/8/10, MP3, MP4, Laptops, Android, TV and other devices. This device is offered to you at a price of Rs 1,349 exclusively on Amazon.

This headset has Tri force titanium 50mm high-end sound drivers, which is divided into three parts for individual tuning of highs, mids, and lows. It also has an immersive, 7.1 Surround Sound for positional and 360- degree audio experience. Alongside its noise isolating microphone, it is also capable of software-enabled surround sound (only available on Windows 10 64-bit). This product is available to you at a price of Rs 3,299 on Amazon.

This product has a 50mm Neodymium magnet drivers supported by 7.1 surround sound to serve you with quality audio outputs. It features five RGB LED modes, high sensitivity mic, mic on/off, and multifunctional in-line pod for controlling volume. You also get support for Dolby Atmos. Buy this cool design now at Rs 1,699 on Amazon.