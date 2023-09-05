Skoda Slavia and Kushaq special edition: Skoda Auto India has introduced special edition variants of its Kushaq and Salvia cars in India. The newly launched Kushaq Onyx Plus and the Slavia Ambition Plus come with special pricing, new exchange benefits, and special corporate plans for a limited period. The special edition of the Kushaq Onyx Plus SUV comes with new R16 Grus alloys and the company also has added Chrome Window Garnish. In addition to this, Kushaq Onyx Plus also gets a Chrome finish on the front grille ribs and trunk garnish at the rear. Now coming to Slavia Ambition Plus special edition, it gets a Chrome package for the front grille, lower door and trunk garnish. It will also get an in-built dashcam.

Kushaq and Slavia special edition India price

Kushaq Onyx Plus will be exclusively available in Candy White and Carbon Steel colours and will be priced at Rs 11,59,000. It gets manual transmission only whereas the Slavia Ambition Plus will be available in both- manual as well as automatic transmission. Slavia Ambition Plus will be available in Tornado Red, Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Crystal Blue, Crystal Blue with Black Roof, Carbon Steel with Black Roof, and Lava Blue colours and it is priced at Rs 12,49,000 for manual transmission and Rs 13,79,000 for automatic transmission.

Kushaq and Slavia special edition specifications

Skoda Kushaq special edition comes with a 1.0 TSI engine that produces a peak power of 115hp and is paired with six-speed manual transmission whereas the Skoda Slavia special edition also gets the same engine, but it is available in both- manual as well as automatic transmission.

Both cars are based on the MQB-A0-IN platform and have earned a full five-star rating in the Global Car Assessment Programme for adults and children.

Meanwhile, Tata Motor has unveiled its 2023 Tata Nexon facelift in India recently. The company has started the pre-booking on the Tata Nexon facelift in India and it will officially launch the 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelifts on September 14. Interested buyers can head over to Tata Motors’ official website or their nearest Tata Motors showroom in India to pre-book the SUV ahead of its launch.