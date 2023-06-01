comscore
OpenAI's ChatGPT sees record 1 billion unique visitors monthly

OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT, which is based on GPT 3.5 and GPT 4, already surpassed the one-billion-visit milestone in February of this year.

OpenAI, the creator of AI-powered conversational chatbot ChatGPT, is rapidly nearing one billion unique visitors per month on its website, making it the fastest-growing website among the top 50 most visited sites on the planet, a new report said on Thursday. Also Read - Top AI CEOs, experts warn that humans may face risk of extinction from AI

According to the US-based SaaS Webflow design and performance marketing agency VezaDigital, OpenAI’s website openai.com grew by 54.21 per cent in traffic volume within a month. Also Read - US lawyer penalised for using ChatGPT: Here's why

The agency analysed traffic statistics for the top 50 websites with the highest total number of visits in March, based on data from Similarweb (an Israel-based software & data company). Also Read - From Microsoft to Air India, here are top companies using ChatGPT to give users AI services

“The ChatGPT phenomenon spread like wildfire at the end of 2022 and we expect it to soon break all records of being the fastest-ever website to reach 1 billion monthly active users in such an incredibly short space of time,” said Stefan Katanic, CEO of Veza Digital.

Moreover, the report mentioned a total of 847.8 million unique visitors accessed OpenAI’s website throughout March, meaning it climbed nine positions in the global ranking to number 18.

It experienced an even bigger leap the month before when it jumped 24 positions from being the world’s 51st most visited website to ranking at number 27.

“We believe that AI will play a big role in over 50 per cent of businesses in the next five years, as such we are even looking to embrace this technology advancement in our daily operations as well as strategically geo-positioning of our company,” Katanic said.

OpenAI already surpassed the one-billion-visit milestone in February of this year, and it was expected to reach 1.6 billion visits in March. Every ninth visitor comes from the US, which is the website’s primary source of traffic, the report stated.

— IANS

  Published Date: June 1, 2023 8:32 PM IST
