WhatsApp is finally testing the much-anticipated version of its iOS app that is also optimised for the iPad. Meta recently released a new version of WhatsApp for macOS last month and now with this new version of WhatsApp for iOS app, users can now access their messages on any Apple device. The new version of WhatsApp for iOS will allow users to access their messages from iPad. Earlier, iPad users had to use the web version as there is no WhatsApp app for iPad. The under-testing WhatsApp for iOS app was first spotted by WABetaInfo, and the version is marked as 2.23.19.71 within the WhatsApp settings.

The new beta version of WhatsApp for iOS is available for installation via the TestFlight app for all beta testers who can already use the beta app on their mobile devices. If you are a beta tester and want to use WhatsApp on your iPad, here is how you can do it.

How to use WhatsApp on your iPad

Step 1: To use WhatsApp Beta for iPad, you will need to install the beta version of WhatsApp on your iPhone and iPad.

Step 2: After installing the app on your iPhone and iPad, Open WhatsApp on your iPhone and go to WhatsApp settings.

Step 3: Go to Linked devices and tap on Link a device to scan the QR code by using your iPad.

After linking your iPad with your iPhone, you will be able to use WhatsApp on your iPad independently without connecting your iPhone to the internet. Any message sent or received on your iPad will automatically be synced with your smartphone including iOS and Android.

Since this is a beta app, some features may not properly work such as the ability to view and post status updates and some functionality regarding the live location. WhatsApp has planned to introduce bug fixes and improvements in a future update of the app. Users with access to the WhatsApp beta iOS program can install the app starting today.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature to initiate a group call with up to 31 participants. The new update is coming with minor improvements to the calls tab on Android and it is available to some beta testers.