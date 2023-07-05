Twitter CEO defends Elon Musk's move to limit tweet-reading

Twitter CEO Yaccarino wrote in her tweet: "when you have a mission like Twitter -- you need to make big moves to keep strengthening the platform."

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino on Tuesday tweeted a defense of the temporary cap announced on July 1 on the number of tweets users can read in a day, and the company said advertising has been stable in the days since the step that drew heavy criticism from users and marketing professionals.

Yaccarino wrote in her tweet: “when you have a mission like Twitter — you need to make big moves to keep strengthening the platform.” It was her first public comment on the limits announced on Saturday by owner Elon Musk, who said the step was meant to discourage “extreme levels” of data scraping and system manipulation.

In the days since Musk’s announcement, Twitter users posted screenshots showing they were unable to see any tweets, including on the pages of corporate advertisers, after hitting the limit. And marketing professionals said it could undermine Yaccarino’s efforts to attract advertisers.

Twitter said only a small percentage of people using the platform have been affected by the limits. “To ensure the authenticity of our user base we must take extreme measures to remove spam and bots from our platform,” the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

The limit took effect soon after Twitter began requiring users to log into an account on the social media platform to view tweets.

Asked in an email why the CEO did not comment on the move until three days after it was announced, Twitter did not comment but sent Reuters a poop emoji, the company’s standard response to media inquiries.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms said it plans to launch a microblogging app called Threads, a rollout that represents a direct challenge to Twitter which has been heavily criticised since Musk bought the company for $44 billion in 2022. The upcoming app is listed on the Apple App Store with July 6 mentioned as its launch date. Threads was also briefly spotted on the Google Play Store, hinting that the new conversation-based app is coming to both platforms.

Meanwhile, existing rivals such as Mastodon and Bluesky have seen a surge in new sign-ups, so much so that the latter had to pause registering new accounts last week. While Mastodon said it registered a high number of new sign-ups over the last week, Bluesky paused sign-ups temporarily before opening them again earlier this week to welcome more users, who are begrudgingly leaving Twitter after the new tweet-reading limits kicked in.

— Written with inputs from Reuters