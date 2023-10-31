You Can Wear This Motorola Phone On Your Wrist

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Smartphones and smartwatches complement each other, but the upcoming Motorola Rizr concept literally fuses them into one. You can roll this phone around your wrist, and just unwrap it to use like a normal smartphone. Moto has posted the video on Instagram, and let's hope this concept comes into production soon, so we can show you the full thing.
Select Language