Flying Car Concepts Are Going Viral, And This One Will Blow Your Mind

There are a ton of viral videos about flying car concepts making rounds on social media. And this one car stands out, because it is not just a flying car, but a rugged truck carrying a helicopter in the back. Also, this truck has an uncanny resemblance to the Tesla Cybertruck, so who knows if someday we'll see a modular Cybertruck carrying a drone in the back.
