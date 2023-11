You Can Take This TV With You Anywhere You Go

TVs are generally supposed to fixed at one place and stay there. However, this new portable television is something you need if want to take your entertainment with you. Watch the full video to see how this works, and to know if you want to take your TV on your next trip.

Posted November 1, 2023

