This BMW735i Remote Parking Will Blow Your Mind

What if you didn't have to worry about parking your car anymore? What if it could do that on its' own? Well, the future seems to be nearer than ever as the BMW735i can remotely park now. In this video, BMW UAE has given a demo of how this feature is supposed to work.

Posted November 1, 2023

