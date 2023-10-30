These Car Doors Literally Disappear When You Push A Button!

We've seen the classic everyday doors, butterfly doors, and even no doors on a car. But have you ever thought of doors that roll down with windows? The BMW Z1 has doors that simply roll down at the push of a button, vanishing into the car. If you have a tight parking spot, this is the car door you need.

Posted October 30, 2023

