Here's What Happens When You Overload A 3-Wheeler EV

The laws of physics and gravity are no different for electric vehicles. The passengers in this e-rikshaw realized this the hard way. If you overload an EV, especially something with just 3-wheels, the rikshaw's own torque, along with rough road conditions was enough to send it toppling on its own back. Watch the full video and be careful the next time you mount an overloaded electric rikshaw.

Posted October 30, 2023

The laws of physics and gravity are no different for electric vehicles. The passengers in this e-rikshaw realized this the hard way. If you overload an EV, especially something with just 3-wheels, the rikshaw's own torque, along with rough road conditions was enough to send it toppling on its own back. Watch the full video and be careful the next time you mount an overloaded electric rikshaw.

Trending Videos