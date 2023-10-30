Here's What Happens When You Overload A 3-Wheeler EV

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
The laws of physics and gravity are no different for electric vehicles. The passengers in this e-rikshaw realized this the hard way. If you overload an EV, especially something with just 3-wheels, the rikshaw's own torque, along with rough road conditions was enough to send it toppling on its own back. Watch the full video and be careful the next time you mount an overloaded electric rikshaw.
