Check Out The Nissan Hyper Force: Batmobile Meets Cyberpunk

The recently unveiled Nissan Hyper Force Concept looks like someone fused a Batmobile with a futuristic car. You have everything from an electric dashboard to tech-loaded digital cluster, and much more. With its high tech approach and an all-electric drivetrain, the Nissan Hyperforce is packing some serious punch. Watch the full video to know all the details.

Posted October 31, 2023

The recently unveiled Nissan Hyper Force Concept looks like someone fused a Batmobile with a futuristic car. You have everything from an electric dashboard to tech-loaded digital cluster, and much more. With its high tech approach and an all-electric drivetrain, the Nissan Hyperforce is packing some serious punch. Watch the full video to know all the details.

Trending Videos