LG Roller Jet Pulsator Washing Machine

The LG Roller Jet Pulsator washing machine is a top-load, fully automatic model with a capacity of 8kg. It comes with various washing programs for different types of fabrics and levels of soiling. One standout feature is the Roller Jet Pulsator, which enhances the washing performance. It is available at a price of Rs 14,880 in India.