Samsung Convertible 5in1 Inverter Split AC AR18CYLZABE

The Samsung Convertible 5in1 Inverter Split AC is equipped with a digital inverter compressor that adjusts its speed and power based on the heat load, effectively minimising energy consumption. Additionally, it has a flexible 5in1 mode that allows you to adjust the cooling capacity between 40% and 120% depending on your preferences. The unit also comes with a copper anti-bacterial filter that is simple to clean and eliminates viruses and bacteria present in the air. Furthermore, the AC has a 3-step auto-clean function that dries the heat exchanger, preventing the accumulation of bacteria and unpleasant odors. The fast-cooling feature of the AC is designed to cool the room swiftly, thanks to its larger fan, wider inlet, and wider blade. The unit's durafin ultra attribute enhances the heat exchanger's performance and durability by using a corrosion-resistant coating. The triple protection plus feature ensures the AC is safeguarded from voltage fluctuations, power surges, and harsh weather conditions. Samsung Convertible 5in1 Inverter Split AC (AR18CYLZABE) is price at Rs 36,699.