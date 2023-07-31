LG Super Convertible 5 in 1, 3 Star 1 5 Split AC RS Q18TNXE
The LG Super Convertible 5-in-1, 3 Star (1.5) Split AC is equipped with Anti Virus Protection to provide a healthier and more hygienic environment. It's Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling feature allows you to customise the cooling capacity of the AC to match your preferences. Users can choose from 100%, 80%, 60%, 40%, or 20% cooling modes to save energy while ensuring comfort. This AC has an HD Filter and Anti-Virus Protection that eliminate dust, pollen, bacteria, and viruses from the air. The Dual Inverter Compressor adjusts the power based on the heat load, resulting in greater energy efficiency and lower noise levels than traditional compressors. In addition, the Ocean Black Protection coating protects the indoor and outdoor units against rust and corrosion, ensuring their durability and longevity. Finally, the Stabilizer Free Operation feature safeguards the AC from voltage fluctuations and eliminates the need for a separate stabilizer. LG Super Convertible 5-in-1, 3 Star (1.5) Split AC (RS-Q18TNXE) is available for Rs 36,490.