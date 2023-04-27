Bill Gates believes AI-chatbots like ChatGPT will replace teachers in future

ChatGPT and AI-based models like it have been in the news for quite some time now. Both Microsoft and Google, which recently introduced Bard, have started deploying these AI-based models in their products and services. Their success has started a race wherein various companies and even governments have started developing similar technologies. The trend has not escaped Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who believes that generative AI models like ChatGPT will be able to serve as teachers and perform beside human teachers in the future. He was participating in the ASU+GSV event in San Diego. Also Read - Microsoft’s Phone Link for iOS app arrives on Windows 11: How to use it

Microsoft co-founder estimated that in the next 18 months, AI chatbots will help children learn to read and write and it would become more economical for parents who cannot afford a tutor for their children, thus providing a level playing field.

"At first, we'll be most stunned by how it helps with reading — being a reading research assistant — and giving you feedback on writing. If you just took the next 18 months, the AIs will come in as a teacher's aide and give feedback on writing. And then they will amp up what we're able to do in math," Bill Gates said.

In the blog post ‘The Age of AI has Begun’ that Bill Gates wrote in March this year, he called the development of AI as fundamental as the development of the microprocessor, which has revolutionised modern electronics and the way we communicate.

“The development of AI is as fundamental as the creation of the microprocessor, the personal computer, the Internet, and the mobile phone. It will change the way people work, learn, travel, get health care, and communicate with each other. Entire industries will reorient around it. Businesses will distinguish themselves by how well they use it,” Bill Gates wrote.

In the same post, he said that AI will enhance the work that teachers and students do, but it cannot replace teachers and the efforts that they put into the class.

“Of course, AIs will need a lot of training and further development before they can do things like understand how a certain student learns best or what motivates them. Even once the technology is perfected, learning will still depend on great relationships between students and teachers. It will enhance—but never replace—the work that students and teachers do together in the classroom,” Bill Gates added.