iQOO is reportedly working on two new smartphones to further bolster its new lineups. If the ongoing leaks are anything to go by, the company is preparing to launch an iQOO 12s and an iQOO Z9, both of which will increase options in the respective lineups. The iQOO 12s will join the iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro, which were originally launched in November last year, while the iQOO Z9 will be the successor to the Z8. A fresh tip has now claimed the processors these upcoming phones are expected to come with.

According to a tipster called Smart Pikachu on China’s Weibo (via The Tech Outlook), the iQOO 12s will use the same processor as the higher phones in the series. The upcoming phone may come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. That means this phone will be as powerful as the iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro. But to make the iQOO 12s slightly different from the top-end phones, there will be changes to other aspects of the phone.

The iQOO Z9, on the other hand, is likely to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset, which is an upper mid-range chipset. This chipset is currently available on phones such as Redmi K70e. That means the upcoming iQOO Z9 will take on the Redmi phone, especially in the Chinese market. The tipster also claimed that the iQOO Z9 will come with a long battery life, but there is no information on the battery capacity of the phone.

The tipster has not shared anything beyond this information about these two phones. Previous leaks have suggested the iQOO 12s and iQOO Z9 will be launched sometime in the first half of the year, and the latest leak does not offer any clarity on the exact timeline.

iQOO is also working on a phone that will use an upcoming Qualcomm chipset with SM-8635 in its model number. This chip might be the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 or even a new Snapdragon 8 series processor. Some reports have suggested that this phone could be the iQOO Neo 9 SE. If this is the phone the company is planning to launch with the said Qualcomm chipset, we could be looking at specifications such as a flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution, 16GB of LPDDR5x of RAM, 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, a 5000mAh battery, and support for 120W fast charging technology.