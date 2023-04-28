Infinix on Friday launched the all-new Infinix Smart 7 HD in India. As the name suggests, it’s an affordable variant of the Smart 7 launched a couple of weeks back.

Some of the highlights of the phone include a large 6.6-inch display, dual cameras, a Unisoc chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Interestingly, the device is priced at under 6,000.

Infinix Smart 7 HD India price, colors, and availability

The Infinix Smart 7 HD is priced at Rs 5,999 for the lone variant with 2GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Smart 7 HD, with up to 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage and a premium design is here at a price that will blow your mind!🤯 Sale starts 4th May, only on @Flipkart Know more: https://t.co/zzRuVa5ahY#InfinixSmart7HD pic.twitter.com/CO7P4UvM7J — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) April 28, 2023

In the first sale, buyers will be able to grab the device at Rs 5,399 with the SBI Bank card offer.

It comes in Ink Black, Jade White, Silk Blue, and Green Apple. The first sale is scheduled for May 4 at 12 PM on Flipkart.

Infinix Smart 7 HD specifications and features

The Smart 7 HD boasts the same design footprint as the Smart 7 that we reviewed back in April. However, to change a few things, the company has played with the colors. The color options of the HD model are a bit more washed out.

Not just internals, Infinix has also recycled some internals. The device features a 6.6-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ resolution. It is an LCD panel with 500 nits of peak brightness and a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

The camera island including the lens placement is also the same. But this one has an 8MP main lens and an AI secondary lens as opposed to the 13MP setup on the Smart 7. There’s a 5MP camera on the front for clicking selfies.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Unisoc SC9863A1 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery without any sort of fast charging support.

The device has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security and boasts a triple slot for two SIMs and a microSD card. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box with XOS 12 on top.