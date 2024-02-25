Amazon finds: Best deals on wireless keyboards

I find wireless keyboards incredibly convenient and efficient to use. They eliminate the need for pesky cords and cables, which can clutter up a workspace and make it difficult to move around freely. Plus, with the advances in wireless technology, there is virtually no lag time between keystrokes and the corresponding action on the computer screen. This makes typing and navigating through documents or web pages a breeze. Additionally, most wireless keyboards these days are designed with ergonomic features, such as wrist rests and adjustable heights, to reduce strain and fatigue on the hands and wrists during extended use. Overall, I highly recommend using a wireless keyboard for anyone who wants to streamline their workspace and improve their typing experience. Here are some options that you can consider.

Best Amazon deals on wireless keyboards

Portronics Bubble Multimedia Wireless Keyboard

Ditch the wires and type in peace with the Portronics Bubble Multimedia Wireless Keyboard. This keyboard boasts silent, low-profile keys for a comfortable and quiet typing experience, perfect for any setting, from the office to the library. Its lightweight and ergonomic design (weighing only 276 grams) makes it highly portable, allowing you to work comfortably anywhere you choose. Featuring both 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, the Bubble seamlessly connects to laptops, PCs, smartphones, and tablets, offering versatile multi-device pairing. Simply switch between devices with ease using the dedicated function keys. Power efficiency is also a key feature, with the keyboard automatically entering a standby mode when not in use, maximizing battery life and lasting up to three months on just two AAA batteries. This wireless keyboard is currently available for Rs 969, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 1,999.

Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard

The Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard is a versatile and space-saving option for any multi-tasker. No longer chained to a single device, this keyboard connects wirelessly via Bluetooth to your computer, tablet, and smartphone, allowing you to seamlessly switch between them with a simple turn of the Easy-Switch dial. Whether you’re using Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, Android, or iPadOS, the familiar layout keeps your workflow uninterrupted. The integrated cradle holds your phone or tablet at a comfortable viewing angle, perfect for reading or watching videos while you type. Durability is also key, with spill resistance and a long battery life of up to 24 months on readily available AAA batteries. For those seeking even greater functionality, the optional K780 upgrade boasts a number pad and scooped keys for enhanced comfort. With all these features, the K480 becomes a reliable and convenient partner for your home or office workspace. It is currently selling for Rs 2,495, instead of the listed price of Rs 3,295.

Dell USB Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set – KM3322W

Streamline your workspace with the Dell USB Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set – KM3322W. This combo offers both wireless convenience and comfortable control. The full-sized keyboard boasts a traditional layout with dedicated volume and mute keys for easy audio control. The low-profile design with plunger keys provides a quiet and responsive typing experience. Meanwhile, the accompanying mouse features three buttons and a 1000 dpi optical sensor for precise navigation. Both the keyboard and mouse connect wirelessly using a single 2.4 GHz USB receiver, eliminating the clutter of multiple cables. This combo is currently available for Rs 1,199, instead of the listed price of Rs 2,499.