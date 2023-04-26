comscore

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called "channels", a new one-to-many tool for broadcasting information on iOS. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp plans to rename the Status tab "Updates" in order to include channels within this section.

TECH Staff   |    Published: April 26, 2023 3:36 PM IST

