WhatsApp has launched its own official account on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has launched its own official account on WhatsApp

The chat app has launched its own official WhatsApp account, which you can chat with to receive updates about the platform and usage tips. According to the outlet, the feature is available both for iP

divyansh.dangwal   |    Published: March 27, 2023 4:17 PM IST

The chat app has launched its own official WhatsApp account, which you can chat with to receive updates about the platform and usage tips. According to the outlet, the feature is available both for iPhone and Android users using the latest version of WhatsApp, but it only appears to be rolling out to a small subset of users.

