comscore What is the new feature ‘Niche Mixes’ in Spotify ? | Techlusive India

Videos

Watch Next

Bumble launches new Speed Dating feature, what is it about? .

Tech Updates/ launch

Bumble launches new Speed Dating feature, what is it about?
Oxbotica and Google Cloud collaborate to scale up autonomous software .

Tech Updates/ launch

Oxbotica and Google Cloud collaborate to scale up autonomous software
Arc the new innovative browser is coming to iPhone .

Tech Updates/ launch

Arc the new innovative browser is coming to iPhone
iOS 17 to Provide Several 'Most Requested Features; Allow Users To Sideload Apps? .

Tech Updates/ launch

iOS 17 to Provide Several 'Most Requested Features; Allow Users To Sideload Apps?

What is the new feature ‘Niche Mixes’ in Spotify ?

Spotify has launched Niche Mixes, a new set of personalized playlists that combine familiar songs and new recommendations into weirdly specific categories. Niche Mixes is an expansion of the music pla

divyansh.dangwal   |    Published: March 29, 2023 11:21 PM IST

Spotify has launched Niche Mixes, a new set of personalized playlists that combine familiar songs and new recommendations into weirdly specific categories. Niche Mixes is an expansion of the music platform’s existing Spotify Mixes playlist feature (such as Mood Mixes or Decades Mixes) that grants users more precision to shape their listening habits

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Features

News

BGR Gaming Arena

Tech Updates/Launch

Tech Updates/Launch

BGR Gaming Arena