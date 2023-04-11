comscore

What exactly is ChaosGPT and why does it wish to obliterate humanity?

divyansh.dangwal   |    Published: April 11, 2023 7:33 PM IST

A new AI-powered bot which is called “ChaosGPT” is now letting the world know of its plans to destroy humanity and dominate the world via its tweet updates to the public. The new destroyer of humanity was made using OpenAI’s Auto-GPT, a known open-source application based on the latest language model of the company, GPT-4.

