A new AI-powered bot which is called "ChaosGPT" is now letting the world know of its plans to destroy humanity and dominate the world via its tweet updates to the public. The new destroyer of humanity
A new AI-powered bot which is called “ChaosGPT” is now letting the world know of its plans to destroy humanity and dominate the world via its tweet updates to the public. The new destroyer of humanity was made using OpenAI’s Auto-GPT, a known open-source application based on the latest language model of the company, GPT-4.