Users of WhatsApp may be able to “Mute Calls” Unknown Phone numbers

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature, “silence unknown callers”, which will allow users to mute calls from unknown numbers while still showing them in the calls list and notification centre. According to WABetaInfo, the new feature is currently under development on WhatsApp beta for Android.