Telegram introduces new Power Saving Mode

With the new Power Saving Mode, Telegram now offers the option to turn off specific animations within the app, which was previously only available through the Reduce motion setting. When the battery l

divyansh.dangwal   |    Published: March 13, 2023 6:05 PM IST

With the new Power Saving Mode, Telegram now offers the option to turn off specific animations within the app, which was previously only available through the Reduce motion setting. When the battery life of the device reaches a specific point, the new mode may be configured to automatically switch on. Users of iOS may also restrict background updates using this option.

