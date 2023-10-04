Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G Screen issue: Here's what dead pixels did on our unit!

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
The recently launched Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G has come up as one of the most affordable flip phones on the market. We unboxed this phone a couple of days ago, and were about to start using this phone when this happened. First, a dead pixel showed on the screen just above the crease, and after a couple of flips open and close, there was a line across the top half of the screen. In this video, we will show you the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G screen issue, and how it has affected the phone.
