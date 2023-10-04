Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G Screen issue: Here's what dead pixels did on our unit!

Posted October 4, 2023

The recently launched Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G has come up as one of the most affordable flip phones on the market. We unboxed this phone a couple of days ago, and were about to start using this phone when this happened. First, a dead pixel showed on the screen just above the crease, and after a couple of flips open and close, there was a line across the top half of the screen. In this video, we will show you the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G screen issue, and how it has affected the phone.

