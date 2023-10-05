Qubo bike tracker launched at Rs. 1,800: Here are all the features

Qubo, a Hero Electronix brand, has just launched the Qubo car and bike tracker that starts at Rs. 1800 for bikes, and Rs. 2100 for cars.

Posted October 5, 2023

Qubo, a Hero Electronix brand, has just launched the Qubo car and bike tracker. While the hardware is the same for car and bike, there are software and AI enhancements to give both devices relevant features. This sub-2000 rupee bike tracker comes ignition alert, towing alert, crash detection, live location sharing, trip analysis, and riding evaluation features. Watch the video to know all the features.

Trending Videos