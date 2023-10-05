Qubo bike tracker launched at Rs. 1,800: Here are all the features

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Qubo, a Hero Electronix brand, has just launched the Qubo car and bike tracker. While the hardware is the same for car and bike, there are software and AI enhancements to give both devices relevant features. This sub-2000 rupee bike tracker comes ignition alert, towing alert, crash detection, live location sharing, trip analysis, and riding evaluation features. Watch the video to know all the features.
