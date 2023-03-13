comscore OpenAI to launch GPT-4, all about next-gen language model | Techlusive India

OpenAI to launch GPT-4, all about next-gen language model

OpenAI could release the next generation of large language model (LLM), GPT-4 as early as next week. OpenAI is also the maker of popular language models ChatGPT and DallE. While ChatGPT has been restr

divyansh.dangwal   |    Published: March 13, 2023 11:20 PM IST

OpenAI could release the next generation of large language model (LLM), GPT-4 as early as next week. OpenAI is also the maker of popular language models ChatGPT and DallE. While ChatGPT has been restricted to answering user’s questions with text, the next generation of language model from the Microsoft-backed startup could have the ability to generate AI-powered videos and other types of content.

