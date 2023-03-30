OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India; Here are key details about the new Nord

OnePlus is all set to unveil its latest mid-range smartphone in the Nord line - OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G at the upcoming "Larger Than Life" event on April 4, 2023. Alongside the new smartphone, the c

OnePlus is all set to unveil its latest mid-range smartphone in the Nord line – OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G at the upcoming “Larger Than Life” event on April 4, 2023. Alongside the new smartphone, the company will also be unveiling the successor to the OG Nord Buds, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. The official landing page of the new phone and TWS earbuds is already live on OnePlus India website, and given the information that we can take out from there, we do have a slight idea as to what you can expect from the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2.