Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1) Nothing has released a new software update for the Phone (1), Nothing OS 1.5.3, just weeks after the rollout of Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5. The updated version comes with various improvements, including bug fixes, visual enhancements, performance upgrades, new wallpapers, and several other features.