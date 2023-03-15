comscore Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1) | Techlusive India

Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1) Nothing has released a new software update for the Phone (1), Nothing OS 1.5.3, just weeks after the rollout of Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5. The u

divyansh.dangwal   |    Published: March 15, 2023 11:20 PM IST

Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1) Nothing has released a new software update for the Phone (1), Nothing OS 1.5.3, just weeks after the rollout of Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5. The updated version comes with various improvements, including bug fixes, visual enhancements, performance upgrades, new wallpapers, and several other features.

