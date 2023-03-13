comscore Microsoft working on Windows 12 Microsoft, to be released by next year | Techlusive India

Microsoft working on Windows 12 Microsoft, to be released by next year

Microsoft may release the next version of Windows by the end of the current year. Yet, Lifewire says that the business will deliver Windows 12 by 2024 or later. Furthermore, according to a source from

divyansh.dangwal   |    Published: March 13, 2023 11:24 PM IST

Microsoft may release the next version of Windows by the end of the current year. Yet, Lifewire says that the business will deliver Windows 12 by 2024 or later. Furthermore, according to a source from Windows Central, the business has planned a three-year release cycle for each upgrade and may deploy the next generation by 2024.

