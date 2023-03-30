comscore Meta verified blue tick for Facebook and Instagram reportedly discloses pricing for India | Techlusive India

Meta verified blue tick for Facebook and Instagram reportedly discloses pricing for India

divyansh.dangwal   |    Published: March 30, 2023 11:16 PM IST

Meta launched Meta Verified in February this year, inspired by Elon Musk’s Twitter Blue plan. It’s a subscription-based service that verifies profiles using a government ID. The program has already been rolled out in Australia, New Zealand, and the US, with subscription prices starting at $11.99 per month. Now, Meta has opened a waitlist for Indian users, and the pricing for the subscription has reportedly been revealed.

