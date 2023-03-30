Meta verified blue tick for Facebook and Instagram reportedly discloses pricing for India

Meta launched Meta Verified in February this year, inspired by Elon Musk's Twitter Blue plan. It's a subscription-based service that verifies profiles using a government ID. The program has already be

Meta launched Meta Verified in February this year, inspired by Elon Musk’s Twitter Blue plan. It’s a subscription-based service that verifies profiles using a government ID. The program has already been rolled out in Australia, New Zealand, and the US, with subscription prices starting at $11.99 per month. Now, Meta has opened a waitlist for Indian users, and the pricing for the subscription has reportedly been revealed.