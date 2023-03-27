iOS 17 to Provide Several 'Most Requested Features; Allow Users To Sideload Apps? While it is being speculated that Apple isn't focusing on its next OS update, new reports suggest otherwise. Seems lik
iOS 17 to Provide Several ‘Most Requested Features; Allow Users To Sideload Apps? While it is being speculated that Apple isn’t focusing on its next OS update, new reports suggest otherwise. Seems like the Cupertino-based tech company has shifted its entire attention on the upcoming iOS 17, which is set to come out in a few months ahead of the release of iPhone 15 line-up.