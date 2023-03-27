comscore iOS 17 to Provide Several 'Most Requested Features; Allow Users To Sideload Apps? | Techlusive India

Videos

Watch Next

Google Drive gets new look for all those long-suffering Android tablet users .

Tech Updates/ launch

Google Drive gets new look for all those long-suffering Android tablet users
WhatsApp has launched its own official account on WhatsApp .

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp has launched its own official account on WhatsApp
BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover launches fantasy sports app CrickPe .

Tech Updates/ launch

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover launches fantasy sports app CrickPe
ChatGPT owner OpenAI fixes bug that exposed users chat histories .

Tech Updates/ launch

ChatGPT owner OpenAI fixes bug that exposed users chat histories

iOS 17 to Provide Several 'Most Requested Features; Allow Users To Sideload Apps?

iOS 17 to Provide Several 'Most Requested Features; Allow Users To Sideload Apps? While it is being speculated that Apple isn't focusing on its next OS update, new reports suggest otherwise. Seems lik

divyansh.dangwal   |    Published: March 27, 2023 11:59 PM IST

iOS 17 to Provide Several ‘Most Requested Features; Allow Users To Sideload Apps? While it is being speculated that Apple isn’t focusing on its next OS update, new reports suggest otherwise. Seems like the Cupertino-based tech company has shifted its entire attention on the upcoming iOS 17, which is set to come out in a few months ahead of the release of iPhone 15 line-up.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Features

News

BGR Gaming Arena

Tech Updates/Launch

Tech Updates/Launch

BGR Gaming Arena