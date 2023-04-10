India’s First-Ever Apple Store is Opening In Mumbai Apple has officially confirmed that it is opening its first retail store in India and will be called Apple BKC. Apple was in talks of opening its
India’s First-Ever Apple Store is Opening In Mumbai Apple has officially confirmed that it is opening its first retail store in India and will be called Apple BKC. Apple was in talks of opening its own retail store in India for quite some time and it’s finally happening. Apple revealed the barricade of its first retail store in India at Jio World Drive Mall, Mumbai officially marking the upcoming opening of Apple BKC.