comscore

Videos

Watch Next

Google releases WebGPU powered next generation gaming .

Tech Updates/ launch

Google releases WebGPU powered next generation gaming
Google Pay glitch accidentally sent money to users .

Tech Updates/ launch

Google Pay glitch accidentally sent money to users
Google's Nearby Share feature Now Available On Windows .

Tech Updates/ launch

Google's Nearby Share feature Now Available On Windows
Google Flights Now Offers a Price-Guarantee Booking Feature .

Tech Updates/ launch

Google Flights Now Offers a Price-Guarantee Booking Feature

India’s First Ever Apple Store is Opening In Mumbai

India’s First-Ever Apple Store is Opening In Mumbai Apple has officially confirmed that it is opening its first retail store in India and will be called Apple BKC. Apple was in talks of opening its

divyansh.dangwal   |    Published: April 10, 2023 7:00 PM IST

India’s First-Ever Apple Store is Opening In Mumbai Apple has officially confirmed that it is opening its first retail store in India and will be called Apple BKC. Apple was in talks of opening its own retail store in India for quite some time and it’s finally happening. Apple revealed the barricade of its first retail store in India at Jio World Drive Mall, Mumbai officially marking the upcoming opening of Apple BKC.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Features

News

Tech Updates/Launch

Techlusive Gaming Arena

Tech Updates/Launch

Techlusive Gaming Arena