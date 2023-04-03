comscore Google rolled out Topic Filters feature to the desktop version of Google Search | Techlusive India

Google rolled out Topic Filters feature to the desktop version of Google Search

In December last year, Google rolled out a feature to search results on desktop called ‘topic filters’. It works by suggesting topics based on your search term. If you search on Google for Pixel 7

divyansh.dangwal   |    Published: April 3, 2023 11:12 PM IST

In December last year, Google rolled out a feature to search results on desktop called ‘topic filters’. It works by suggesting topics based on your search term. If you search on Google for Pixel 7, the results will be categorized into topics like ‘details’ and ‘reviews’ on the right side of normal search tabs like ‘shopping’, ‘images’ and ‘news’. Recently, the tech giant rolled out the feature to the desktop version of Google Search. Google says topics are dynamic and change as you tap on results.

