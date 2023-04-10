Google releases WebGPU-powered next-generation gaming. THE CHROME team published a blog post announcing the addition of WebGPU to Chrome 113. It will enable greater web app performance when used with

Google releases WebGPU-powered next-generation gaming. THE CHROME team published a blog post announcing the addition of WebGPU to Chrome 113. It will enable greater web app performance when used with the computer’s graphics hardware. The API is currently undergoing beta testing. After working on it for six years, it is now finally accessible.