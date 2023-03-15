comscore Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings | Techlusive India

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

Google unveiled plans to integrate artificial intelligence into health-related initiatives, including an update on the use of language-generating technology in medical exams and AI-assisted research,

divyansh.dangwal   |    Published: March 15, 2023 11:40 PM IST

Google unveiled plans to integrate artificial intelligence into health-related initiatives, including an update on the use of language-generating technology in medical exams and AI-assisted research, ways to help consumers find information faster via internet searches, and tools to help developers build health apps around the world.

