Google Pay glitch accidentally sent money to users

Google Pay glitch accidentally sent money to users. Users of Google Pay received a rare surprise when an error unintentionally added more money to their accounts. A number of online users claimed to h

divyansh.dangwal   |    Updated: April 10, 2023 7:02 PM IST

Google Pay glitch accidentally sent money to users. Users of Google Pay received a rare surprise when an error unintentionally added more money to their accounts. A number of online users claimed to have received extra money in transactions ranging from USD 10 to USD 1,000 (or over 80,000 when converted to INR). You don’t hear about technological problems that really end up giving people additional money every day.

