comscore

Videos

Watch Next

Elon Musk To Launch TruthGPT , the maximum truth seeking AI platform .

Tech Updates/ launch

Elon Musk To Launch TruthGPT , the maximum truth seeking AI platform
Apple BKC: What’s in store for customers at India’s first Apple store? - Watch Video .

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple BKC: What’s in store for customers at India’s first Apple store? - Watch Video
Apple's First India Store Goes Live; CEO Tim Cook Opens Doors Of Mumbai's BKC Outlet - Watch Video .

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple's First India Store Goes Live; CEO Tim Cook Opens Doors Of Mumbai's BKC Outlet - Watch Video
Apple BKC First Look | Apple’s First Retail Store - Watch Video .

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple BKC First Look | Apple’s First Retail Store - Watch Video

Google introduces Project Magi to bring AI tools to search

Google introduces Project Magi to bring AI tools to search. Google is working on a new project codenamed 'Magi'. This project is essentially Google Search but with the powers of AI. The features will

divyansh.dangwal   |    Published: April 18, 2023 7:55 PM IST

Google introduces Project Magi to bring AI tools to search. Google is working on a new project codenamed ‘Magi’. This project is essentially Google Search but with the powers of AI. The features will be added to the experience of web search. Designers, engineers, and executives are trying to work on the technology in ‘sprint rooms’ where they are tweaking and testing the latest technology.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Features

News

Tech Updates/Launch

Techlusive Gaming Arena

Tech Updates/Launch

Techlusive Gaming Arena