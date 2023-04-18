Google introduces Project Magi to bring AI tools to search. Google is working on a new project codenamed 'Magi'. This project is essentially Google Search but with the powers of AI. The features will

Google introduces Project Magi to bring AI tools to search. Google is working on a new project codenamed ‘Magi’. This project is essentially Google Search but with the powers of AI. The features will be added to the experience of web search. Designers, engineers, and executives are trying to work on the technology in ‘sprint rooms’ where they are tweaking and testing the latest technology.