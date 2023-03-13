comscore Discord to roll out AI-powered chatbot | Techlusive India

Discord to roll out AI-powered chatbot

In the newest effort by tech firms to create generative AI tools, chat app Discord that it will roll out new artificial intelligence capabilities that can summarize lengthy chats or add decorations to

divyansh.dangwal   |    Updated: March 13, 2023 3:32 PM IST

In the newest effort by tech firms to create generative AI tools, chat app Discord that it will roll out new artificial intelligence capabilities that can summarize lengthy chats or add decorations to a user’s avatar. The IT sector is interested in generative AI, which is a system that can produce images, text, or videos in response to a cue.

