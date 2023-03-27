comscore BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover launches fantasy sports app CrickPe | Techlusive India

Videos

Watch Next

WhatsApp has launched its own official account on WhatsApp .

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp has launched its own official account on WhatsApp
ChatGPT owner OpenAI fixes bug that exposed users chat histories .

Tech Updates/ launch

ChatGPT owner OpenAI fixes bug that exposed users chat histories
Adobe launches creative AI image generator Firefly .

Tech Updates/ launch

Adobe launches creative AI image generator Firefly
Nvidia Launches AI Supercomputer Cloud Service and partnerships to train generative AI .

Tech Updates/ launch

Nvidia Launches AI Supercomputer Cloud Service and partnerships to train generative AI

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover launches fantasy sports app CrickPe

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover's Third Unicorn on Thursday launched a cricket-focused fantasy sports app called CrickPe. The launch comes ahead of the marquee Indian Premier League (IPL) tournamen

divyansh.dangwal   |    Published: March 27, 2023 4:15 PM IST

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover’s Third Unicorn on Thursday launched a cricket-focused fantasy sports app called CrickPe. The launch comes ahead of the marquee Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament that is set to begin next week. Grover made this announcement on his official Twitter handle on March 23

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Features

News

Tech Updates/Launch

Tech Updates/Launch

BGR Gaming Arena