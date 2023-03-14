Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features

It won't be long before iOS 16.4 is released. A week or so after releasing the second iOS 16.4 public beta, Apple on Wednesday made iOS 16.4 beta 3 available to public beta testers. This third beta in
It won’t be long before iOS 16.4 is released. A week or so after releasing the second iOS 16.4 public beta, Apple on Wednesday made iOS 16.4 beta 3 available to public beta testers. This third beta indicates that iOS 16.4’s public release is most likely imminent. Several iOS features, including updated Apple Books and new emoji, are now available for beta testers to test out.