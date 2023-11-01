Apple M3 Chip Family Explained In 1 Minute: The Fastest Laptop Chip From Apple

You can buy the base M3, M3 Pro, or the M3 Max chip configurations, and the major difference lies in the way M3 Max processes graphics.

The Apple M3 chip is the latest and greatest laptop chip from Apple. You can buy the base M3, M3 Pro, or the M3 Max chip configurations, and the major difference lies in the way M3 Max processes graphics. It has many industry-first features like hardware-based acceleration to make the best use of the GPU in any condition. Watch the full video to know everything about this chip in under 1 minute.

