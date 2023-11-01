By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
The Apple M3 chip is the latest and greatest laptop chip from Apple. You can buy the base M3, M3 Pro, or the M3 Max chip configurations, and the major difference lies in the way M3 Max processes graphics. It has many industry-first features like hardware-based acceleration to make the best use of the GPU in any condition. Watch the full video to know everything about this chip in under 1 minute.
