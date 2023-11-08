The Apple Fine-Woven Case Has A Serious Problem That Is Also A Feature

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Apple is going all-out when it comes to getting more eco-friendly products on board. So this year, the company launched a new fine woven case with the iPhone 15. With its soft fabric feeling, the case is the new hot thing to buy with the latest iPhone. However, before you buy it, here are some things you must know about the new Apple fine-woven case. So watch the full video to make the right choice.
