Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video

Apple's second store in India is finally here, CEO Tim Cook opens Apple Saket in Delhi. Apple finally opened its second official retail store in the national capital on 20 April. The Apple Saket store was unveiled by Chief Executing Officer Tim Cook at 10 am.
Apple’s second store in India is finally here, CEO Tim Cook opens Apple Saket in Delhi. Apple finally opened its second official retail store in the national capital on 20 April. The Apple Saket store was unveiled by Chief Executing Officer Tim Cook at 10 am.