Alibaba launches ChatGPT like AI model unveils Tongyi Qianwen AI large language model

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Tuesday showed off its generative AI model - its version of the tech that powers chatbot sensation ChatGPT - and said it would be integrated into all of the company's apps

divyansh.dangwal   |    Published: April 11, 2023 7:33 PM IST

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Tuesday showed off its generative AI model – its version of the tech that powers chatbot sensation ChatGPT – and said it would be integrated into all of the company’s apps in the near future. Called Tongyi Qianwen, the AI large language model drafted invitation letters, planned trip itineraries and advised shoppers on types of makeup to purchase in a filmed demonstration.

